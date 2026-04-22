Gen. Manoj Naravane releases 'The Curious and the Classified' book
India
Gen. Manoj Naravane, army chief, just dropped his book The Curious and the Classified.
Inspired by a chance glance at Shashi Tharoor's A Wonderland of Words, this 2026 release digs into little-known tales from the Indian armed forces: think the real story behind Chak de phatte and how a ration mix-up during the 1944 Battle of Kohima actually saved lives.
Naravane hopes to popularize army stories
Naravane hopes to make these fascinating military stories more accessible, giving everyone a peek into army life and its unique culture.
If you've ever wondered about legends like Baba Harbhajan or what really happened to INS Khukri, this one's worth checking out.