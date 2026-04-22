Gen. Manoj Naravane releases 'The Curious and the Classified' book India Apr 22, 2026

Gen. Manoj Naravane, army chief, just dropped his book The Curious and the Classified.

Inspired by a chance glance at Shashi Tharoor's A Wonderland of Words, this 2026 release digs into little-known tales from the Indian armed forces: think the real story behind Chak de phatte and how a ration mix-up during the 1944 Battle of Kohima actually saved lives.