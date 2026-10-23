Gen MM Naravane: Galwan proved force cannot resolve border dispute
India
Former Army Chief Gen. MM Naravane says the 2020 Galwan clash showed that trying to solve the India-China border dispute with military action just doesn't work.
Since the boundary isn't clearly marked like with other countries, he believes dialogue is essential.
India doesn't support changing borders by force.
Naravane urges steady diplomacy not standoffs
The Galwan incident was a wake-up call for India. It also pushed both countries to talk things out, leading to a major agreement in 2024 that helped ease tensions in eastern Ladakh.
Naravane's takeaway: real progress comes from steady diplomatic engagement, not standoffs.