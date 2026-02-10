'We haven't sold or published Gen Naravane's unapproved book': Penguin 

Penguin Random House India has clarified that it hasn't published or sold any copies of former Chief of Army Staff Manoj Mukund Naravane 's memoir, Four Stars of Destiny. The statement comes after Delhi Police registered a case over the alleged circulation of an unauthorized copy on social media and online platforms. The publisher said it holds the sole rights to the memoir but emphasized that no print or digital copies have been released.

Legal action Penguin warns against copyright infringement "We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book - in print or digital form - have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public," it said. Penguin India has warned that any circulating version of the memoir is a copyright infringement and must be stopped immediately. The publisher also said it would take legal action against those responsible for the illegal dissemination of this material.

Ongoing investigation Delhi Police register case over unauthorized circulation Delhi Police have taken cognizance of reports about the unauthorized circulation of Naravane's memoir. Investigators found a PDF of a typeset book, allegedly prepared by the publisher, on certain websites. Some online platforms displayed the book cover as if it were available for purchase. The police have registered a case with the Special Cell to investigate this alleged leak or breach of an unapproved publication.

