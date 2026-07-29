Gen-Z phrase 'Vasteguna Huiya' reaches Lok Sabha
What's the story
A viral Gen-Z catchphrase, "Vasteguna Huiya," has made its way into India's political discourse. The phrase was used by Congress Member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda during a debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill in the Lok Sabha. Hooda used the term while criticizing the central government, leaving his fellow MPs surprised and amused. A clip of his speech has gone viral online.
Phrase origin
What does 'Vasteguna Huiya' mean?
Despite its Hindi or Sanskrit-like sound, "Vasteguna Huiya" has no real meaning in any Indian language. It is a nonsensical phrase that became popular for its unique pronunciation and nasal delivery.
The phrase's popularity comes from its use in memes, reaction videos, and comedy sketches where creators repeat it for its catchy nature.
Viral spread
How did the phrase go viral?
The phrase gained traction after a video from a Gen-Z protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar went viral.
In one popular clip, a young woman says "Vasteguna Huiya" in an unusual tone while talking to a police officer.
The strange delivery turned the audio into a meme template, with thousands of creators using it in their own Reels.
But where did it originate?
Phrase inspiration
Is it 'desi' version of 'Can I get a hoya?'
Many social media users believe "Vasteguna Huiya" is a desi version of the 2015 Vine catchphrase "Can I get a Hoya?" However, there is no concrete evidence linking the two.
Regardless of its origins, the phrase has become an internet joke with a life of its own.
Its journey from Instagram memes to parliamentary debate shows how new-age slang can quickly enter mainstream political conversations.