General Anil Chauhan ends CDS tenure with guard of honor
India
General Anil Chauhan wrapped up his term as India's Chief of Defense Staff with a ceremonial Guard of Honor in New Delhi.
Serving for over four decades, he's been at the heart of key military decisions and leadership roles.
Chauhan introduced joint air defense doctrine
During his tenure, Chauhan focused on making the armed forces work together more closely and modernizing their approach.
He introduced things like the Joint Air Defense Doctrine and new tech tools to boost coordination.
His mantra was "JAI": Jointness, Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), and Innovation, which he emphasized as the guiding principle for transforming the armed forces.