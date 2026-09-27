General Dhiraj Seth unveils 'SAMARTH' for Indian Army at NDTV
General Dhiraj Seth just introduced "SAMARTH," a fresh vision for the Indian Army, at the NDTV Defence Summit.
The plan is all about getting ready for longer conflicts, bringing in smart tech like AI and drones, and helping soldiers make quicker, better decisions on the battlefield.
SAMARTH acronym lists 7 priorities
"SAMARTH" stands for sustainability, adaptation, modernization, acceleration, resilience, technology, and human-machine teaming.
In simple terms: it's about staying strong during tough times, quickly upgrading gear and skills, using advanced tech to boost efficiency, and teaming up humans with machines for faster moves in combat.
As General Seth put it: "That is what "SAMARTH" means - being a capable force, having endurance and an ability to adapt, and stay ahead of others in this era of transformative wars."