General NS Raja Subramani: India ready to handle Pakistan threats
India's Chief of Defence Staff, General NS Raja Subramani, has made it clear that the country is fully prepared to handle any threats from Pakistan, quickly and decisively.
His comments came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called out Pakistan as a "serial practitioner of terrorism" at the U.N.
General Subramani emphasized staying alert and being ready for anything.
Operation Sindoor success, Subramani stresses sovereignty
General Subramani also highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror bases in Pakistan with precise planning and very clear political directions to the military.
When asked about alliances in the region (like those involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey), he said every country acts in its own interest.
India's priority is always to ensure that "its sovereign interests are protected" and stay prepared for whatever comes next.