General Upendra Dwivedi steps down, lays wreath at Delhi memorial
India
General Upendra Dwivedi, stepping down as chief of army staff, marked his last day by laying a wreath at Delhi's National War Memorial, his way of honoring fallen soldiers and showing respect for their sacrifice.
The ceremony had a quiet, powerful vibe, reminding everyone how much the military values its heroes.
Senior officers thank General Upendra Dwivedi
Senior officers and dignitaries gathered to thank General Dwivedi for his leadership.
He is credited with pushing the Indian Army forward, modernizing gear, and boosting readiness even during tough times.
As he moves on, many hope his dedication will inspire the next generation of military leaders.