Only 8.25% graduates land jobs matching their qualifications: NITI Aayog 

The report stresses a "fundamental disconnect" between India's higher education system and labor market demands.

It says, "Curricula in most institutions remain outdated and misaligned with evolving industry needs." This results in degrees that don't guarantee employability.

The NITI Aayog also pointed out that educated unemployment is high, with 13% of all graduates unemployed and 20.4% among graduate women, much higher than the national unemployment rate of 3.2%.