Geoeconomic confrontation, misinformation among top global risks: WEF
The World Economic Forum's 2026 Global Risks Report says this year is all about rising competition between countries—especially when it comes to using trade and tech as weapons.
Half of the more than 1,300 experts surveyed describe the global outlook over the next two years as 'turbulent or stormy,' rising to 57% over a 10-year horizon.
What's actually risky right now?
Geoeconomic confrontation tops the list, meaning countries are getting more aggressive with tariffs and supply chains.
State-based armed conflict is close behind.
Misinformation (ranked fourth in the long-term to 2036) and social polarization are also prominent, with polarization cited as a near-term threat, while worries about economic downturns and an asset bubble burst are rising fast.
Looking further out
Inequality connects almost every major risk—from economic stress to social divides—and most experts think we're headed for a fragmented world rather than global teamwork.
Environmental threats like extreme weather aren't going anywhere either; they're expected to dominate in the long run.