Geoeconomic confrontation, misinformation among top global risks: WEF India Jan 21, 2026

The World Economic Forum's 2026 Global Risks Report says this year is all about rising competition between countries—especially when it comes to using trade and tech as weapons.

Half of the more than 1,300 experts surveyed describe the global outlook over the next two years as 'turbulent or stormy,' rising to 57% over a 10-year horizon.