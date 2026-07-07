Geography explains why Mumbai is drenched while Delhi remains dry
India
This monsoon, Mumbai is getting soaked with nonstop rain, while Delhi is stuck in a dry spell.
The main reason? Geography. Mumbai sits right on the coast, so humid sea winds hit the Western Ghats and turn into heavy showers.
Delhi, on the other hand, is far from the ocean. By the time clouds reach there, most of their moisture is gone.
El Nino limits Delhi rainfall
Mumbai's weather system easily turns sea winds into rain clouds. But for Delhi, rain depends on shifting monsoon troughs and local weather patterns.
Plus, El Nino has made it even harder for moisture to reach Delhi this season.
Experts are also pointing out that climate swings, like a super dry June followed by sudden downpours, mean cities need to get serious about handling unpredictable weather.