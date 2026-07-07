Geography explains why Mumbai is drenched while Delhi remains dry India Jul 07, 2026

This monsoon, Mumbai is getting soaked with nonstop rain, while Delhi is stuck in a dry spell.

The main reason? Geography. Mumbai sits right on the coast, so humid sea winds hit the Western Ghats and turn into heavy showers.

Delhi, on the other hand, is far from the ocean. By the time clouds reach there, most of their moisture is gone.