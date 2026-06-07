Geological Survey of India to set up ₹100cr AI center
India
India is setting up a ₹100 crore AI-powered center in Bengaluru to boost its search for valuable minerals.
Announced by the Geological Survey of India, this Data Processing, Interpretation, and Integration Center (DPIIC) will scan 850,000 square kilometers over five years using artificial intelligence to spot resources needed for clean energy, electronics, and defense.
DPIIC to create predictive mineral maps
The center will pull together tons of geological and satellite data to build smart prediction maps, helping scientists find promising mineral zones before spending big on fieldwork.
DPIIC will also serve as a central hub for geoscience information, making it easier for policymakers to move mineral blocks from discovery to mining at a time when global demand is soaring.