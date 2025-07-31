Next Article
German influencer Younes Zarou's India visit ends in police intervention
When German Instagram star Younes Zarou (yep, the guy with 21 million followers) showed up on Bengaluru's Church Street without official permission, things got a little out of hand.
His visit pulled in a huge crowd, and police had to step in quickly to keep everyone safe in the packed street.
Police give warning to Zarou
After the incident, police reminded Zarou that big gatherings need proper approvals—no exceptions.
Without security measures in place, things can get risky fast.
Zarou agreed not to return without permission next time.
The whole episode highlights just how popular these meetups are—and why Bengaluru is keeping safety front and center.