Gurugram: 4 men beat up worker on contractor's orders
In Gurugram, four security guards at a construction site were arrested for tying up and beating a migrant excavator operator with steel rods, suspecting him of stealing electric wires.
The incident happened on the night of June 10-11 but only came to light after a disturbing video went viral in late July, sparking outrage and quick police action.
The victim, originally from Rajasthan, has since given his statement to the police.
Contractor also arrested, to appear in court today
Along with the four guards—Pushpendra, Krishna Kumar, Ajit Singh, and Amit Kumar—the main accused, site contractor Yogendra Bhati from Greater Noida who allegedly ordered the attack, was also arrested.
Police have registered an FIR under serious charges like wrongful confinement and causing hurt.
Bhati is set to appear in court today as the investigation continues.