Gurugram: 4 men beat up worker on contractor's orders India Jul 31, 2025

In Gurugram, four security guards at a construction site were arrested for tying up and beating a migrant excavator operator with steel rods, suspecting him of stealing electric wires.

The incident happened on the night of June 10-11 but only came to light after a disturbing video went viral in late July, sparking outrage and quick police action.

The victim, originally from Rajasthan, has since given his statement to the police.