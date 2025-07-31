Next Article
Noida: Wall at under-construction school collapses, kills woman
A boundary wall at a private school in Noida's Sector 137 suddenly collapsed on Wednesday, killing 60-year-old Rejna Murmu and injuring her pregnant daughter-in-law, Bharti Kiski.
Both women were working as daily wagers at the under-construction site when the accident happened around midday.
Wall built a week ago
The wall had only been built a week earlier.
While Bharti is recovering from hand injuries and is reportedly out of danger, Rejna sadly didn't make it.
Police say no legal case has been filed yet since the family hasn't lodged a complaint.