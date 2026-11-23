German national Thomas Lin found dead in Kolkata hotel room
A 60-year-old German national, Thomas Lin, was discovered dead in his hotel room in Kolkata's Esplanade area on Monday. He had checked in just the day before.
Hotel staff found him lying motionless inside, and the police were immediately informed, who are now looking into what happened.
Autopsy underway for Thomas Lin
There were no obvious injuries, so an autopsy is being done to figure out how he died.
Investigators are checking CCTV footage and talking to hotel staff to trace Lin's last movements. They are also trying to reach his family members or acquaintances for more details.
The case was initially treated as a mysterious death, with more updates expected once the autopsy results are out.