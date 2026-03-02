Get ready for a hotter, longer summer this year

What to expect where?

Northern and Central India will see temperatures steadily climb, with more heatwave days than usual.

Delhi might get some relief from wind gusts, while rain and snow in the western Himalayas around March 4 could help cool things down a bit.

Bihar and Jharkhand are set to stay dry with temps rising 3°C to 5°C above normal.

Coastal spots like Konkan-Goa and parts of Gujarat should brace for hot and humid weather from March 4-7.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra cautioned about heatwave risks and advised the elderly, children, outdoor workers and those with existing health conditions to take extra precautions.