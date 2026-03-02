Get ready for a hotter, longer summer this year
Heads up: The IMD says get ready for a hotter, longer summer this year.
Heatwaves are expected to hit across India from March to May 2026, after an unusually mild February.
This could mean more days of extreme heat, which isn't great news for anyone—think extra strain on health, water supplies, and electricity.
What to expect where?
Northern and Central India will see temperatures steadily climb, with more heatwave days than usual.
Delhi might get some relief from wind gusts, while rain and snow in the western Himalayas around March 4 could help cool things down a bit.
Bihar and Jharkhand are set to stay dry with temps rising 3°C to 5°C above normal.
Coastal spots like Konkan-Goa and parts of Gujarat should brace for hot and humid weather from March 4-7.
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra cautioned about heatwave risks and advised the elderly, children, outdoor workers and those with existing health conditions to take extra precautions.