Ghanakanta Gogoi reenacts Guwahati hotel Bilas Inn shooting scene
India
In Guwahati, the main suspect behind last week's tragic hotel shooting, Ghanakanta Gogoi, was brought back to Hotel Bilas Inn by police to walk through exactly what happened.
The October 26 incident started as a dispute between Gogoi, who leased the hotel, and its owners, but ended with five people dead (including Bhudev Bharali and his family) and one person injured.
Ghanakanta Gogoi detained until November 3
During the reenactment, Gogoi showed police where each shooting took place inside the hotel and nearby.
Officers carefully documented everything while keeping onlookers away.
Gogoi is still in police custody until November 3 as investigators try to piece together what led up to this deadly fight.
The victims' families believe it was planned and are calling for strict punishment.