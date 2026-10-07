Gharachon villagers celebrate CBI search at Rajbir Singh Ghuman's house
India
When the CBI showed up in Gharachon village to search the house of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's officer on special duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman, villagers turned the scene into a celebration.
Instead of tension, there were dhols, bhangra moves, and flower petals showered on the CBI vehicles after they left the area as they arrived to investigate corruption allegations.
Opposition accuses AAP, police suspend officer
The festive welcome quickly sparked political drama. Opposition leaders called it a statement against corruption and accused AAP of playing politics.
Meanwhile, police suspended an officer and detained two people involved in the floral welcome, all as election season approaches and tensions rise across Punjab.