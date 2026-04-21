Ghaziabad and Delhi police expose CCTV spying on Indian military

Online recruitment, footage to Pakistan's ISI

The people behind these networks reportedly recruited young folks struggling financially through social media, asking them to set up the cameras and buy SIM cards with fake IDs.

Money was sent digitally or through hawala channels, while live footage went straight to handlers linked to Pakistan's ISI.

In response, the central government has ordered fresh audits of CCTV setups around important sites, reminding everyone why staying alert really matters.