Ghaziabad and Delhi police expose CCTV spying on Indian military
Police in Ghaziabad and Delhi have uncovered spy networks using solar-powered CCTV cameras to watch Indian military areas.
The first group was caught in March 2026, with more arrests following in April 2026 in a second Delhi Police Special Cell case involving men from Delhi and Punjab.
These hidden cameras were placed dangerously close to sensitive spots.
Online recruitment, footage to Pakistan's ISI
The people behind these networks reportedly recruited young folks struggling financially through social media, asking them to set up the cameras and buy SIM cards with fake IDs.
Money was sent digitally or through hawala channels, while live footage went straight to handlers linked to Pakistan's ISI.
In response, the central government has ordered fresh audits of CCTV setups around important sites, reminding everyone why staying alert really matters.