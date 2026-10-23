Ghaziabad dandiya organizers allegedly blasted loud obscene songs, FIR registered
India
A dandiya night in Ghaziabad has sparked controversy after organizers allegedly blasted loud and obscene songs, disturbing a resident of Wave City township on October 18, 2026.
One resident was so affected by the noise that she had to move to a hotel.
Despite police showing up, the music didn't stop, leading police to register an FIR on her complaint.
Wave City FIR cites Section 296
The FIR cites section 296 (obscene acts and songs), and police are investigating at Wave City station.
Assistant Commissioner Priyashri Pal said legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty, even though the charges are bailable.
The investigation is ongoing to address all concerns raised in the complaint.