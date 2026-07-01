Ghaziabad launches polio vaccination drive after sewage sample tests positive
India
Ghaziabad just kicked off a big polio vaccination drive after a sewage sample tested positive for the poliovirus.
Health workers are going door-to-door, making sure every child under five gets their drops, even if it means returning to homes multiple times or convincing worried parents in crowded neighborhoods and migrant camps.
Health teams target high risk areas
India was declared polio-free back in 2014, but health teams aren't taking any chances.
With support from national experts and World Health Organisation experts, they're focused on covering every high-risk area so no child gets left out.
Health workers aim to ensure no household is left without vaccination, showing just how determined these teams are to keep polio away.