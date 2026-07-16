Ghaziabad man kills father after dispute over property worth ₹150cr 

Hariom's wife, Meenakshi, said her husband and son had been embroiled in a land dispute for some time.

A relative told TOI Hariom owned 75 bighas of land and three shops in Modinagar, worth over ₹150 crore.

He had divided these properties among his two sons and himself and his wife, but no legal documents were executed.

Nikhil wanted his share's papers finalized quickly, but Hariom refused until his marriage was arranged.