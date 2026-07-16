Ghaziabad man kills father after dispute over property worth ₹150cr
What's the story
A 32-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his father in Ghaziabad's Modinagar on Wednesday night after an argument over a property dispute. Per TOI, the argument initially started when the accused, Nikhil Chaudhary, came home drunk when his father, Hariom Chaudhary (52), confronted him. His wife said the argument later turned to the property dispute and Nikhil, in a fit of rage, fired three bullets at his father before fleeing the scene.
Family conflict
Property dispute between father-son
Hariom's wife, Meenakshi, said her husband and son had been embroiled in a land dispute for some time.
A relative told TOI Hariom owned 75 bighas of land and three shops in Modinagar, worth over ₹150 crore.
He had divided these properties among his two sons and himself and his wife, but no legal documents were executed.
Nikhil wanted his share's papers finalized quickly, but Hariom refused until his marriage was arranged.
Past incidents
Nikhil has a history of drinking problems
The relative also said that "Nikhil had started drinking and his circle of friends was also bad, which is why the property transfer documents were never executed."
A senior police officer said Nikhil allegedly possessed a country-made pistol. Initial investigation revealed that in 2018, he had also allegedly shot and injured his younger brother following a dispute.
Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP (Rural), said that an FIR was registered against Nikhil.
Five police teams have been formed to arrest him.