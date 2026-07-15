Ghaziabad mechanic Rajkumar dies after breaking pink police booth glass
India
A 22-year-old mechanic named Rajkumar died from blood loss after he broke the glass door of a pink police booth in Ghaziabad.
The whole thing started with a drunken argument over e-rickshaw fare, and ended with Rajkumar injuring his hand badly while trying to punch through the booth's door.
Family files complaint, incident under investigation
Two women constables on duty tried to calm things down and asked both men to head to the police station, locking the booth for safety.
CCTV footage showed Rajkumar breaking the glass and getting hurt.
Even though help arrived quickly, he didn't survive his injuries.
Now, his family has filed a complaint against the e-rickshaw driver and owner, saying police didn't do enough.
The entire incident is under investigation.