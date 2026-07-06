Ghaziabad police arrest 4 for running mobile sex determination clinic

Ultrasound machine and ₹20,000 seized

The suspects, Sandeep Kumar, Tasleem (also known as Sahil Rana), Salman, and Sahid Ahmad, were caught with an ultrasound machine, scanning tools, probe gel, and ₹20,000 cash.

Police said two women had already been tested for fees between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 per test.

One suspect admitted to performing scans while another arranged abortion referrals; Sandeep had even been arrested for this before.

All four are now in judicial custody under strict laws.