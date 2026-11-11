Ghaziabad police exhume 9-month-old's body after mother's accusation against husband
In Ghaziabad, police have dug up the body of a nine-month-old boy after his mother accused her husband of killing their child.
She said her husband claimed the death was natural and buried the baby, but she wasn't convinced.
The authorities are now waiting for autopsy results to find out what really happened.
Ghaziabad mother alleges husband threw son
The mother alleges her husband assaulted her and threw their son, causing him to hit a ceiling fan.
She was working as a cook when it happened and came home to find her child unresponsive, though her husband told her he was just sleeping.
The husband, married since 2022, is now being questioned while police question the father and wait for answers from the autopsy.