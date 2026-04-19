Ghaziabad police shot dead Jaseem accused of killing 4-year-old niece

Jaseem fired at police, constables injured

After launching a major manhunt and offering a ₹50,000 reward, police got a tip and set up a checkpoint near Tila Mor police station.

When they tried to stop Jaseem on Sunday, he fired at them. Police fired back in self-defense.

Two constables were injured during the encounter.

This case highlights how seriously Ghaziabad police are taking crime these days, using technology like CCTV footage to track suspects quickly.