Ghaziabad police shot dead Jaseem accused of killing 4-year-old niece
India
Ghaziabad police shot and killed Jaseem, also known as Chhotu, on Sunday.
He was accused of killing his four-year-old niece after luring her with candy on April 11.
The tragic case shocked the area when her body was found hidden under a car in Shalimar Garden.
Jaseem fired at police, constables injured
After launching a major manhunt and offering a ₹50,000 reward, police got a tip and set up a checkpoint near Tila Mor police station.
When they tried to stop Jaseem on Sunday, he fired at them. Police fired back in self-defense.
Two constables were injured during the encounter.
This case highlights how seriously Ghaziabad police are taking crime these days, using technology like CCTV footage to track suspects quickly.