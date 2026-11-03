Ghaziabad records AQI 516, surpasses Delhi's 456 in NCR
India
Ghaziabad just recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 516, topping even Delhi's 456 and putting the city in the pollution spotlight.
The air has gotten so bad that Ghaziabad is facing a pollution spike in the National Capital Region.
NCR emissions trapped by calm winds
A mix of car fumes, factory smoke, and dust from construction is making things tough for Ghaziabad.
Add in smoke drifting from stubble burning up north and waste burning nearby, and it only gets worse.
Calm winds and cooler weather are trapping all these pollutants, making it hard for any NCR city to catch a break right now.