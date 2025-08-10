Ghaziabad submerged in water after heavy rainfall on Raksha Bandhan
Ghaziabad saw major flooding after heavy monsoon showers on Saturday, with 37.5mm of rain falling in just one day—right when people were trying to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.
Streets and neighborhoods quickly filled with water, making it tough for anyone to get around.
Residents' homes swamped, belongings damaged
Flooding caused serious problems for residents—homes in Vijay Nagar's Bagu locality were swamped up to 1.5 feet, damaging belongings and leaving families frustrated with little help from authorities.
In Indirapuram's Ahimsa Khand, a wall collapsed and flooded basements, wrecking cars along the way.
Traffic jams, flooded municipal offices
Key roads like NH-9 and GT Road turned into rivers, leading to hours-long traffic jams.
Even municipal offices got flooded, slowing down emergency response as police and civic teams worked non-stop to clear water.
The mess highlights Ghaziabad's ongoing struggle with drainage during every big rainstorm.