Ghaziabad uncle accused of raping and murdering 4-year-old niece India Apr 13, 2026

A tragic case in Ghaziabad has police looking for a man accused of raping and murdering his four-year-old niece.

The child was found under a parked car on Saturday around 8pm after her uncle allegedly lured her away with the promise of playtime.

He's now on the run as police step up their search.