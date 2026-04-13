Ghaziabad uncle accused of raping and murdering 4-year-old niece
India
A tragic case in Ghaziabad has police looking for a man accused of raping and murdering his four-year-old niece.
The child was found under a parked car on Saturday around 8pm after her uncle allegedly lured her away with the promise of playtime.
He's now on the run as police step up their search.
FIR cites Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO
The girl's father filed a complaint when she didn't come home and the uncle lied about dropping her off.
Police have registered an FIR under serious charges, including rape and murder, using both the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.
Police have launched a manhunt to find the suspect and are taking necessary legal action.