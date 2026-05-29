Ghaziabad: UP food safety destroys 1,000kg suspected fake paneer
India
UP's Food Safety team just destroyed 1,000kg of suspected fake paneer in Ghaziabad after complaints about its quality.
Officials found the paneer could be unsafe to eat, so they took quick action to protect everyone.
Samples tested under UPFSDA drive
Samples from the seized batch are now being tested in labs for harmful substances or violations. This is all part of UPFSDA's bigger push against food adulteration.
If you spot dodgy food products around you, officials want you to speak up: your tip could help keep everyone safer.