Ghaziabad woman bites off husband's tongue during argument
In Ghaziabad, a 23-year-old woman named Isha Kumar was arrested after allegedly biting off part of her husband Vipin's tongue during an argument at their home early January 20.
The couple, married for just six months, reportedly started fighting over egg curry on Monday evening.
Things escalated when Vipin allegedly made advances toward the woman and Isha bit his tongue, causing a serious injury.
What's happening now
Vipin had to be rushed to a hospital in Meerut and is currently unable to speak.
Police have registered an FIR with charges including voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.
While Isha told police she acted out of anger, a family member claimed a knife was involved—but police clarified that only teeth were used.
Isha has been sent to judicial custody as the investigation continues into what exactly happened.