GHMC seals Hyderabad property of J Jayalalithaa for ₹1.5cr taxes
India
GHMC just sealed a Hyderabad property owned by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa because of unpaid property taxes of about ₹1.5 crore pending since 2017.
After sending several reminders to her legal heirs and getting no response, officials finally locked up the place once the deadline passed on Tuesday.
GHMC cracks down amid ₹1,400cr arrears
This isn't a one-off move: GHMC is cracking down citywide to recover overdue taxes, sealing more than 100 big properties lately.
There is over ₹1,400 crore in unpaid taxes across Hyderabad.
To help people clear their dues (and avoid more trouble), GHMC is also offering a one-time settlement scheme with interest waivers if you pay up in full.