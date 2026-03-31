GHMC seals Hyderabad property of J Jayalalithaa for ₹1.5cr taxes

GHMC cracks down amid ₹1,400cr arrears

This isn't a one-off move: GHMC is cracking down citywide to recover overdue taxes, sealing more than 100 big properties lately.

There is over ₹1,400 crore in unpaid taxes across Hyderabad.

To help people clear their dues (and avoid more trouble), GHMC is also offering a one-time settlement scheme with interest waivers if you pay up in full.