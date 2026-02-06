'Ghooskhor Pandat': Netflix, makers booked over title in Lucknow
Netflix and the creators of "Ghooskhor Pandat" are facing legal trouble after an FIR was filed in Lucknow on February 6, 2026.
The complaint, ordered by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claims the film's title is offensive to Brahmins—pairing "Pandat" (a word tied to scholarship and ethics) with "Ghooskhor" (meaning corrupt or bribery) has sparked backlash for being disrespectful.
Legal trouble for film
The case was registered under laws against promoting enmity.
Mumbai lawyer Ashutosh Dubey sent a legal notice calling the title "defamatory" and demanding it be changed.
Meanwhile, a Delhi High Court petition wants the film's release stopped for "collective defamation."
The trailer featuring Manoj Bajpayee as a corrupt cop also triggered protests in Bhopal, with calls to change the title and boycott the film.