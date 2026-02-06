'Ghooskhor Pandat': Netflix, makers booked over title in Lucknow

Legal trouble for film

The case was registered under laws against promoting enmity.

Mumbai lawyer Ashutosh Dubey sent a legal notice calling the title "defamatory" and demanding it be changed.

Meanwhile, a Delhi High Court petition wants the film's release stopped for "collective defamation."

The trailer featuring Manoj Bajpayee as a corrupt cop also triggered protests in Bhopal, with calls to change the title and boycott the film.