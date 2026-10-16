Giani Kuldip Singh Gargar declares Parvinder Singh Jhota Sikh martyr
India
Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist from Punjab who was shot dead after confronting a shopkeeper over drug sales, has been declared a "martyr of the Sikh community" by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargar.
At a prayer meeting with Singh's family, the Jathedar praised his stand against drugs and called for unity in carrying on his fight.
Alleged shooter arrested, justice demanded
The Jathedar also criticized police actions against Singh and pushed back against claims that his murder was just personal enmity.
A recent Punjab bandh showed strong public support for Singh's cause, while the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee promised help for those affected.
Meanwhile, the alleged shooter has been arrested, but many are still demanding justice for Singh's sacrifice.