Giant honeybees sting 8 during ear piercing ceremony near Sivakasi India May 28, 2026

Eight people, including three women, got stung by giant honeybees near Sivakasi on Thursday.

The bees swarmed during an ear-piercing ceremony at a local farm after smoke from cooking disturbed their hive in a nearby tree.

Things got pretty tense as several guests were hit with multiple stings before the situation was brought under control.