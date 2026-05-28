Giant honeybees sting 8 during ear piercing ceremony near Sivakasi
India
Eight people, including three women, got stung by giant honeybees near Sivakasi on Thursday.
The bees swarmed during an ear-piercing ceremony at a local farm after smoke from cooking disturbed their hive in a nearby tree.
Things got pretty tense as several guests were hit with multiple stings before the situation was brought under control.
Injured treated at Sivakasi government hospital
All the injured were quickly taken to the government hospital in Sivakasi.
Doctors gave allergy shots and IV fluids to those who needed extra help, treating symptoms like irritation and breathing trouble right away.
Thankfully, officials say everyone is now stable after getting prompt medical attention.