Gir Somnath police net 5 in 310cr mule account fraud

Akash Pala accounts tied 290 complaints

Pala's two bank accounts were tied to 290 cybercrime complaints: one Bank of India account saw ₹282 crore across 193 complaints, and a Canara Bank account handled ₹37 crore linked to 97 complaints.

Police say Pala rented these accounts for commission, and four more accused have been arrested as they dig deeper into the network.