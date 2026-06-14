Gir Somnath police net 5 in 310cr mule account fraud
India
Gir Somnath police just cracked a massive cyber fraud case, uncovering over ₹310 crore moved through mule bank accounts.
Five people, including Akash Pala from Veraval, were arrested as part of Operation Mule Hunt 2.0.
The goal is to stop illegal account rentals and help victims get their money back.
Akash Pala accounts tied 290 complaints
Pala's two bank accounts were tied to 290 cybercrime complaints: one Bank of India account saw ₹282 crore across 193 complaints, and a Canara Bank account handled ₹37 crore linked to 97 complaints.
Police say Pala rented these accounts for commission, and four more accused have been arrested as they dig deeper into the network.