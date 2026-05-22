Giribala Singh alleges police under pressure in Twisha Sharma probe

The investigation into model and actor Twisha Sharma's death has gotten messy. Her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, says the local police were "acting under pressure" and didn't record her statement. Singh also claims her statement was never recorded, even though she was ready to cooperate. This all comes after Sharma's family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment.

Giribala Singh seeks access to CCTV Singh told reporters on May 22 that she had not received any notice earlier, and the first notice came yesterday.

She accused them of secretly filming inside her home and called viral audio and video clips "doctored."

She wants access to her house's CCTV footage to figure out what really happened, adding, "The local police agency has come under their pressure," "How would I call the DGP? I don't even know him."

Twisha Sharma's family alleges dowry harassment Singh is open to handing the case over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying, "We have no objection to a CBI investigation."

Meanwhile, Sharma's family has accused her in-laws of dowry harassment under several legal sections.