Giribala Singh denied bail in Twisha Sharma hanging case
A Bhopal court has refused bail to Giribala Singh, Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, after Sharma was allegedly found hanging at her in-laws' home in May.
Singh and her son are facing serious charges of dowry harassment, domestic violence, and mental abuse.
The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, pushed back against the bail request, saying Singh could tamper with evidence or influence witnesses if released.
Lawyers cite health, CBI alleges tampering
Singh's lawyers asked for bail because of her health and her role caring for her nearly 100-year-old mother. They also pointed out she has been cooperating with investigators.
But the CBI argued she tried to influence people connected to the case and would not give a voice sample.
The CBI argued that Singh's earlier attempt at anticipatory bail had already been denied by a higher court, so this latest request was turned down too.