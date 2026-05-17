Giridih's Manish Murmu accused of murdering fiancee, staging wedding rites

Police probe after father alleges poisoning

The woman was rushed to the hospital by her family after they learned about her poor health, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Her father alleges Murmu kept her at his home against her will and forced her to consume poison.

After both families refused to claim the body, police stepped in.

Murmu was brought to his home under police protection for symbolic wedding rites before cremation.

The case is now under investigation, raising tough questions about domestic violence and women's safety in India.