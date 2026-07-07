Girish Bharadwaj, bridge builder, dies at 76 in Sullia, Karnataka
India
Girish Bharadwaj, the architect of hanging foot bridges, who made life easier for people in remote villages with his hanging footbridges, died at age 76 in Sullia, Karnataka.
Known as the "Bridge Man of India," he dedicated his life to connecting communities that were otherwise cut off.
Built over 140 bridges, Padma Shri
Bharadwaj built over 140 eco-friendly bridges across India, helping rural folks access schools, hospitals, and markets.
He once shared concern that young engineers weren't picking up his bridge-building techniques, even though they're crucial for rural development.
Honored with the Padma Shri in 2017 and several other awards, he leaves behind a legacy of practical innovation and care for underserved communities.