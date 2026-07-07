Girish Bharadwaj, bridge builder, dies at 76 in Sullia, Karnataka

Built over 140 bridges, Padma Shri

Bharadwaj built over 140 eco-friendly bridges across India, helping rural folks access schools, hospitals, and markets.

He once shared concern that young engineers weren't picking up his bridge-building techniques, even though they're crucial for rural development.

Honored with the Padma Shri in 2017 and several other awards, he leaves behind a legacy of practical innovation and care for underserved communities.