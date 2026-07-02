Girl abducted at Chennai Central rescued, suspect Sasikumar in custody India Jul 02, 2026

An eight-year-old girl was abducted while sleeping next to her parents at Chennai Central station, but thankfully, she was rescued within half an hour.

The suspect, Sasikumar, 42, picked up the child as her family traveled from Tiruchi to Jharkhand.

He didn't get far, thanks to some quick thinking and teamwork.