Girl abducted at Chennai Central rescued, suspect Sasikumar in custody
India
An eight-year-old girl was abducted while sleeping next to her parents at Chennai Central station, but thankfully, she was rescued within half an hour.
The suspect, Sasikumar, 42, picked up the child as her family traveled from Tiruchi to Jharkhand.
He didn't get far, thanks to some quick thinking and teamwork.
Autorickshaw driver alerts Elephant Gate police
Around 3am an autorickshaw driver noticed something odd: the girl spoke Hindi, but Sasikumar spoke only Tamil.
Trusting his gut, he alerted Elephant Gate police right away.
Officers quickly found the pair and safely reunited the child with her family.
Sasikumar is now in custody as police investigate further.