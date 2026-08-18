Girl's body found in suitcase in Delhi's Burari, relative arrested
India
A young girl's body was found inside a suitcase in Delhi's Burari area on Monday after a family member allegedly confessed his involvement in the murder.
The police were tipped off and acted quickly, leading to the arrest of the accused.
Accused showed where body was hidden
The accused showed police where he hid the body and is currently in custody for further questioning.
Investigators are analyzing forensic evidence and trying to figure out why this happened.
Further action would be taken based on the evidence gathered during the probe.