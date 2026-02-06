'Girls going missing in Delhi': Viral posts are hoax

Are there really that many missing people?

Official stats for January 1-15, 2026 show 807 missing persons cases in Delhi: 509 women/girls and 298 men, including 191 minors (mostly teen girls).

While only 235 of those have been traced so far, police say the full month of January 2026 recorded 1,777 missing cases and that this was lower than recent monthly averages—so no sudden spike here.