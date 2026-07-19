Gitanjali Angmo accuses government of stopping Wangchuk's Chalo Sansad march
Dr. Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, claims the government is intentionally stopping his Chalo Sansad march to Parliament on July 20.
She says officials moved him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, citing health reasons, just as he was rallying people for a peaceful movement against fear and injustice.
Gitanjali Angmo calls health narrative charade
Angmo isn't buying the official story about Wangchuk's health; she points out that his medical reports were normal right before the transfer.
She said, "This whole narrative about health concerns is nothing but a charade," but she insists his vitals were fine.
She also questioned why action wasn't taken sooner if there really was a problem and wants him moved to a private hospital, saying the current environment has only added to his stress.