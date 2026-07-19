Gitanjali Angmo asks Delhi High Court to transfer Sonam Wangchuk
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known activist on a hunger strike over NEET exam issues, was forcibly admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after a court order.
Now, his wife Gitanjali Angmo has gone to the Delhi High Court, asking for him to be moved to a private hospital of their choice.
Angmo says Safdarjung withheld potassium levels
Angmo says Safdarjung Hospital isn't sharing all of Wangchuk's medical details, especially about his potassium levels, and describes their restricted movement under police watch as "illegal detention."
She argues the forced hospitalization wasn't medically needed and wants the court to allow independent doctors and more transparent care for Wangchuk.