Gitanjali Angmo hails Gen Z after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
India
After Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid student-led protests, Gitanjali Angmo, wife of innovator Sonam Wangchuk, gave a heartfelt shoutout to Gen Z.
Angmo praises students' nonviolent patriotism
Angmo highlighted how students stood up to injustice with "strength without violence" and "patriotism without blind obedience."
She admired their discipline, saying they defended what's right without harming their own country, unlike some protests seen elsewhere.
Wrapping up, she said, "Maybe it's time the Hindu nationalist party learnt a thing or two from these young Indians about Hinduism, nationalism, and what it truly means to be a Vishwaguru."