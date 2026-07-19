Gitanjali Angmo leads Sonam Wangchuk NEET protest during hospitalization
Sonam Wangchuk, the activist, is in the hospital after three weeks of hunger strike protesting alleged NEET exam irregularities and pushing for more transparency in education.
Even after police detention, he's only had water and salt.
Now, his wife Gitanjali Angmo is taking over his campaign.
Angmo limits treatment, vows Parliament march
Angmo told NDTV that no fluids or medicines should be given to Wangchuk without family or doctor approval.
With Parliament's monsoon session coming up, she says she'll lead a march to Parliament if Wangchuk can't, showing her commitment to both his health and their shared cause.
HIAL cofounder Angmo fought husband's detention
Angmo co-founded the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), where she is founding CEO and dean.
She has a track record of advocacy too: last year she fought against her husband's nearly 170-day detention under the National Security Act, showing she's no stranger to standing up for what matters.