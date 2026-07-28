Gitanjali Angmo praises Gen Z links Sanatan Dharma to protests
Gitanjali Angmo, co-founder of HIAL and wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, is in the spotlight after her X (formerly Twitter) posts linked Sanatan Dharma to recent student protests.
She praised Gen Z for pushing Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, saying their bravery and patriotism came from Sanatan Dharma values.
Angmo clarifies Sanatan Dharma remarks
After criticism, Angmo clarified she sees a difference between spirituality and religion, quoting Aurobindo Ghosh to highlight Sanatan Dharma's role in Indian civilization, not just politics.
The All India Students's Federation pushed back, saying she ignored Dr. Ambedkar's views on caste.
Old videos also surfaced where Angmo supported Sanskrit as a national language and called for removing "secular" from the Constitution; she hasn't commented further but previously advocated for dialogue-based politics rooted in integrity.