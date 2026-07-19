Gitanjali Angmo says Safdarjung Hospital illegally detaining Sonam Wangchuk
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, says Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi is holding him against his will after police moved him there from Jantar Mantar during his hunger strike over the alleged NEET paper leak.
Wangchuk began his strike on June 28 as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest targeting Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Gitanjali Angmo appeals for legal help
Angmo claims the hospital won't let her husband leave or transfer to a private facility, despite her repeated requests.
She describes being surrounded by about 30 policemen on their floor and over 100 across the hospital, calling it "It is not medical care. It is illegal detention,"
She's now appealing for legal help, while concerns grow about how activists are treated in situations like this.